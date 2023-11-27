New developments in Joe Clyde Daniels case, as appellate briefs filed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a case that continues to haunt so many — the murder of Joe Clyde Daniels.

The little boy's father is now serving life in prison, but the legal battle is far from over. Joe Clyde's body still has never been found.

Now, the defense filed the legal briefs arguing for a new trial, and Daniels is arguing he deserves a new trial.

The jury convicted him of murdering his son two years ago in Dickson County. Daniels is now serving fifty-one years in prison for the murder of his son , 5-year-old Joe Clyde, in 2018.

But from the day he started serving his sentence, his lawyers have argued mistakes happened at trial.

"We had a lot of reversible errors in the trial, so he advised he wants to pursue an appeal," defense attorney Jake Lockert said in 2018.

Now, legal briefs have been filed arguing Daniels confession was coerced during hours of questioning, and should never have been allowed at trial.

The other issue is the guilty verdict came with no physical evidence — no blood, no murder weapon and no body — only the testimony from Joe Clyde's brother, who says he witnessed his dad beat the boy and carry him away.

"The defendant started walking down the driveway? Yes. What had he don with Joe Clyde? He had him in his arms," the brother said.

So, what are the chances of a successful appeal?

One of Joseph's attorneys says it's a long shot, barring something like the discovery of Joe Clyde's body. But there's no indication the remains after all this time will ever be found.

The filing of this appeal does now open the door for the Innocence Project, which has contacted one of Daniels's attorneys.

The group looks for those wrongfully convicted and will wait for the appeal to be heard, likely early next year.

Joe Clyde's mother Crystal Daniels entered a no contest plea for child abuse and is currently serving a fifteen year sentence.