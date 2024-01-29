New developments years after conviction in high profile Holly Bobo case

SAVANNAH, TENN. (WTVF) — Seven years ago, justice came for Holly Bobo — a young nurse who had been murdered.

A jury convicted Zach Adams after a high-profile trial, thanks to testimony from co-defendent Jason Autry who cut a deal to testify.

But now, in a stunning twist all these years later, Autry is recanting his testimony — which could re-open the case.

There was very little physical evidence in this case, and most agree Zach Adams would never have been convicted without the damning testimony from Jason Autry.

For those unfamiliar, Holly Bobo disappeared from her Decatur County home in 2011.

Six years later, Zach Adams stood trial for murder.

Some of Bobo's remains were recovered, but there was no DNA evidence linking Adams to the crime.

So Autry's testimony was key to convicting Adams as the killer.

At trial, Autry admitted to helping Adams dispose of Bobo's body.

"I grabbed the upper torso of Ms. Bobo. Zach left the tailgate down. I brought the torso to the tailgate where he grabbed the legs," said Autry at trial.

Autry served only eight years for conspiracy.

But what he said at trial was very different from what he told this reporter in a jailhouse interview before the trial:

"No sir. Right hand before God. The father, son and Holy Ghost. I didn't bother that girl in no form or no fashion."

"Do you know who did?" the reporter asked.

"No sir."

And now — seven years later — NewsChannel 5 has learned Autry is recanting his testimony.

That revelation is now part of Adams's current appeal.

And in a letter Autry sent to me from jail, he writes:

"Look in the rearview mirror and today I wish I would of never took the stand. And, I fully understand that Mr. Adams has his case appealed and if his connection is overturned I will not be back in court to testify."

So, what to believe with Jason Autry?

"I don't want to speculate and make a rumor of what happened to the girl," said Autry in one interview denying any involvment.

And ... "I did not kidnap or rape her. But I lied and said I had no involvement."

So what does this all mean?

A hearing will now be held in the court of record to decide whether Autry recanting merits a new trial.

Zach Adams is currently serving a life sentence.

Jason Autry is in federal custody doing time on gun charges unrelated to the Bobo case.