New Dolly Parton mural unveiled outside Acme Feed & Seed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She's a singer, songwriter, a storyteller, and truly, one of the most beloved Tennesseans in history. You're about to see Dolly Parton's face every time you head downtown. Acme Feed & Seed unveiled a new mural of Parton on the outside of their building Friday afternoon.

The new mural comes complete with butterflies and rainbows, imagery that has become so associated with Parton and her story. A quote on the mural reads, 'If you want the rainbow, you've got to put up with the rain.'

Artist MacKenzie Moore spoke about the honor of telling Parton's story with the mural.

"You really feel the weight of trying to represent her accurately," she said. "I want to make her proud or make something she would be proud to be associated with. Yeah, it's definitely in the back of your mind when you're representing someone as iconic as Dolly Parton. If there's one thing we know about her is she loves the Great Smoky Mountains. All of the flora and the fauna that you see in the mural can be found in the Great Smoky Mountains. It really means a lot. She was a little involved in the design process which is really special. I'm just really so grateful to be asked to be a part of this."

A QR code at the site allowed for money to go toward Parton's Imagination Library charity.