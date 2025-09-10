New Donelson library branch celebrate prestigious Green Library Award

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — September is Sustainability month, and the Nashville Public Library in Donelson is raising awareness about how their design is helping the environment and the local community in more ways than one.

The branch is among just three libraries in the world shortlisted for a prestigious sustainability award called the International Green Library Award. The International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions awarded Donelson Branch Library third place for the 2025 Green Library Award in the category of “Best Green Library/Grand-scale Project.” The other two honorees are based in China and France.

The new Donelson Branch Library opened its doors in June 2024 and integrates sustainability features like solar panel use, reduced water use, EV charging stations, and more. It is situated in a former shopping plaza, revitalizing this neighborhood and serving as a gathering place for the community. It That saves money and helps the community and the environment.

Click here to learn more about the new branch and its sustainability efforts.

