Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3  WX Alerts
News

Actions

New Donelson Transit Center to be built on portion of current WeGo Star Donelson station

new WeGo bus
WeGo
new WeGo bus
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new WeGo Donelson Transit Center is coming soon!

The Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site.

WeGo said planned improvements include:

  • Six bus bays with accessible covered waiting areas
  • Seating, lighting, and security cameras
  • Digital signage displaying real-time arrival and departure information
  • New vehicle and pedestrian access to Donelson Pike with a new traffic signal
  • Improved pedestrian connections (crosswalks, sidewalks, and signalized crossings)
  • Railroad Quiet Zones to minimize train horn noise in the community through vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements at rail crossings
  • Rideshare pick up/drop off locations
  • Bicycle racks and micromobility/bikeshare docking stations
  • Climate-controlled indoor waiting area with seating
  • Ticket vending machines
  • Employee facilities

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Checking in on Cole: Gallatin rallies around teen battling brain tumor with prayer vigil

Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.

- Carrie Sharp

Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.