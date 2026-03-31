New Donelson Transit Center to be built on portion of current WeGo Star Donelson station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new WeGo Donelson Transit Center is coming soon!
The Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site.
WeGo said planned improvements include:
- Six bus bays with accessible covered waiting areas
- Seating, lighting, and security cameras
- Digital signage displaying real-time arrival and departure information
- New vehicle and pedestrian access to Donelson Pike with a new traffic signal
- Improved pedestrian connections (crosswalks, sidewalks, and signalized crossings)
- Railroad Quiet Zones to minimize train horn noise in the community through vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements at rail crossings
- Rideshare pick up/drop off locations
- Bicycle racks and micromobility/bikeshare docking stations
- Climate-controlled indoor waiting area with seating
- Ticket vending machines
- Employee facilities
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp