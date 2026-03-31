New Donelson Transit Center to be built on portion of current WeGo Star Donelson station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new WeGo Donelson Transit Center is coming soon!

The Donelson Transit Center will be built on a portion of the current WeGo Star Donelson Station site.

WeGo said planned improvements include:

Six bus bays with accessible covered waiting areas

Seating, lighting, and security cameras

Digital signage displaying real-time arrival and departure information

New vehicle and pedestrian access to Donelson Pike with a new traffic signal

Improved pedestrian connections (crosswalks, sidewalks, and signalized crossings)

Railroad Quiet Zones to minimize train horn noise in the community through vehicle and pedestrian safety improvements at rail crossings

Rideshare pick up/drop off locations

Bicycle racks and micromobility/bikeshare docking stations

Climate-controlled indoor waiting area with seating

Ticket vending machines

Employee facilities

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