New East Nashville development will bring affordable housing units, recovery center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 500 affordable housing units are coming to East Nashville over the next few years. It's part of a bigger mixed-use project called Shelby House that includes a rehabilitation center. The project broke ground Wednesday.

Shelby House is an effort between the local nonprofit Samaritan Recovery Community, Holladay Ventures and Evergreen Real Estate. Samaritan Recovery Community has spent more than 50 years in East Nashville helping people recover from substance abuse.

By the fall of 2023, 195 units will open and will first be offered to graduates of the recovery program. That will then be followed by nearly 300 units opening at a later date. The nonprofit said a stable home and supportive community can make all the difference in a person's life.

Metro Council member Brett Withers said he sees this development serving as a powerful gateway into East Nashville. He believes this project will help maintain affordability along the quickly changing and rapidly gentrifying corridor and will also complement the future redevelopment of the East Bank.

Leaders of several nonprofit organizations, including Stand Up Nashville and the Equity Alliance, have recently called on the city to build more affordable housing units believing the new East Bank development is pushing out low-income families.