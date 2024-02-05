New efforts underway to address major shortage of health care workers in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a troubling trend that has medical professionals and schools in the state looking for new ways to find a solution.

According to the TN Hospital Association the state was short 15,700 registered nurses in 2021, and the shortage is still prevalent today. It's a problem that comes from trouble retaining workers in the workforce and getting new workers into the field.

Schools like Vanderbilt Medical Center and Tennessee State University say something has to be done to address the need. They say economic struggles are causing problems for students which may lead them to not graduating, and other times they prevent people from starting health education.

Hospital administrators also report struggling to attract staff to healthcare positions because of the low pay for long hours during unpopular shifts in a high-stress environment. These issues come as Hospital Association data shows our state's demographics are changing.

Between 2021 and 2035, overall population growth of 9.7% is projected. Growth in demand for healthcare services and personnel will be particularly high for healthcare delivery settings and occupations that predominantly serve an older population.

In 2021, the state faced a shortfall of 15,700 registered nurses (RNs), with supply of 62,900 full-time equivalents (FTEs) versus an estimated 78,600 FTEs required to provide a national average level of services. if current supply numbers and patterns continue, by 2035 RN staffing patterns in Tennessee will look more like national patterns—though an RN shortfall of 8,500 is projected. RN supply adequacy relative to national norms will rise from 80% to 91% over this period.

