New Esports hub opens up in Franklin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — ONEZENO Games, a location that makes gaming accessible to the whole community has opened up in Franklin.

The Esports hub is located at 3600 Mallory Lane in Franklin, inside Walmart and is designed for players ages 15 and older, the venue serves as a premier space for esports competition, streaming and industry focused skill-building.

"Competitive gaming should be accessible to everyone,” said Andrew Duncan, Senior Director of Outreach at Full Sail University, a sponsor of ONEZENO Games. “With ONEZENO, a space has been created where players of all skill levels can step into their arena, level up their abilities, and connect with a thriving gaming community right here in Franklin.”

