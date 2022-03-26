New event focuses on women veterans in Montgomery County.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new program partnering with Austin Peay State University wants to help women veterans focus on education after retirement. It's targeting women veterans in and around Montgomery County.

Organizers said that’s where a lot of them call home and they want to provide them with more opportunities.

Saturday's inaugural Education Summit for All Women Veterans is a collaboration between the Women Veterans of America and Austin Peay State University. It will be at the college from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at APSU’s Newton Family Resource Center, 426 College St.

It was created by U.S. Army veteran Yolanda Williams to give women like her the chance to learn more about educational opportunities in Montgomery County. She said just in that area alone there are more than 6,600 women veterans.

Partnering with Austin Peay was an important step because of its Newton Military Family Resource Center which is the largest military student center in Tennessee. It provides a one-stop-shop for most needs specific to the military community.

As someone who went to Austin Peay post retirement, Williams wants others like her to find those valuable resources to further their education.

All women veterans in the area are encouraged to drop by at noon for a group photo.