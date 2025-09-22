New federal law updates SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced updates to SNAP work requirements for AbleBodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) following the passage of HR 1 in July 2025.
The updated ABAWD work rules will apply if adults:
- Are between 18 and under 65 years old;
- Do not have a disability; and
- Do not live with children under 14.
ABAWD customers may only receive SNAP benefits for three months in a three-year period unless they:
- Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 20 hours a week (80 hours a month).
Some will be excluded from these work requirements and may still receive the benefits if they are:
- Under the age of 18
- Are 65 years of age or older
- Are pregnant
- Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 80 hours a month
- Live with a child under 14
- Care for someone who is sick or disabled
- Get disability benefits like Social Security, SSI, or VA
- Have a health problem or temporary disability that keeps them from working
- Enrolled in school at least half-time
- In a drug or alcohol treatment program
- Receive unemployment benefits
Customers who believe they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to upload their verification documents via the One DHS Customer Portal no later than October 31, 2025.
