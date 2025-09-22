New federal law updates SNAP work requirements for able-bodied adults without dependents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Department of Human Services has announced updates to SNAP work requirements for AbleBodied Adults Without Dependents (ABAWDs) following the passage of HR 1 in July 2025.

The updated ABAWD work rules will apply if adults:



Are between 18 and under 65 years old;

Do not have a disability; and

Do not live with children under 14.

ABAWD customers may only receive SNAP benefits for three months in a three-year period unless they:



Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 20 hours a week (80 hours a month).

Some will be excluded from these work requirements and may still receive the benefits if they are:

Under the age of 18

Are 65 years of age or older

Are pregnant

Work, volunteer, or participate in a job training program at least 80 hours a month

Live with a child under 14

Care for someone who is sick or disabled

Get disability benefits like Social Security, SSI, or VA

Have a health problem or temporary disability that keeps them from working

Enrolled in school at least half-time

In a drug or alcohol treatment program

Receive unemployment benefits

Customers who believe they qualify for an exemption are encouraged to upload their verification documents via the One DHS Customer Portal no later than October 31, 2025.