FEMA opens a new disaster recovery center for tornado victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new Disaster Recovery Center is opening at the Madison Public Library: 610 Gallatin Pike S Madison, TN, 37115. It will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is opening the Disaster Recovery Center to offer families and individuals the services they need after the Dec. 9 tornadoes and severe storms.

FEMA representatives will be on-site to help provide guidance, as well as specialists from federal, state and local agencies who can help with housing, insurance and financial assistance among other things.

If you haven't already, FEMA encourages everyone affected by the storms to register for assistance online or by calling the FEMA helpline, 1-800-621-3362. There are language translation services for those who need it.