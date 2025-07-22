New fitness program aims to help Murfreesboro firefighters stay healthy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new fitness program in Murfreesboro is helping firefighters get stronger and healthier, with benefits that extend beyond their working years.

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department launched a comprehensive fitness and nutrition program this spring that brings physical therapists and a nutritionist directly to fire stations and provides new equipment for crews to work out.

"Having the fitness program coming into the city and having the resources that we've had really helped me be able to try to re-align my goals," said Dustin Hopper, an engineer with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

The program is meant to prepare firefighters to meet the physical demands placed on them at work.

"In every sense of the word, they're athletes," said Assistant Chief Josh Oliver with the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department.

"Our firefighters are faced with a lot of difficult situations, a lot of the time. Right now, there's extreme heat that we're dealing with here," Oliver said.

Physical therapists visit each station to address common issues affecting job performance.

"So a lot of them deal with shoulder pain. That's been a common trend, one I've seen the most of, and most people can live with it. But when your job is overhead a lot, they're lifting over their heads a lot," said Dr. Blake Huddleston, owner of Volunteer Physical Therapy and Performance.

Huddleston is working with many firefighters.

The initiative includes new equipment, and crews also have one-on-one time with Huddleston at his office for help as well.

"We get to do soft tissue work, which helps with pain relief, but also, again, focusing on strengthening and stuff like that, to make sure they're ready to go,” Huddleston said.

Beyond physical training, the program emphasizes nutrition education for both immediate and long-term health benefits.

"We just wrapped up a 4-week challenge, and the whole point of that challenge — it wasn't about food or anything; it was habit-focused," said Lauren Lowe, a nutrition coach at fuelED Nutrition.

fuelED Nutrition is helping teach the short and long-term benefits nutrition can have on a firefighter's health.

The comprehensive approach aims to support firefighters throughout their careers and beyond.

"Give these guys what they need to not only perform their job, but to live longer lives for their families and well into retirement," Oliver said.

The new program is partially paid for with $357,637 in federal funds from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.

