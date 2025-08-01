New floral fashion exhibit blooms at Cheekwood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new attraction featuring fresh flowers as fashion is coming to Cheekwood, with 13 mannequins dressed in elaborate floral outfits.

The exhibit, titled "Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE," runs from August 2 through August 10, with extended hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Each mannequin is designed by a local florist, with designs inspired by portraits in the Cheekwood permanent art collection.

This exhibition features a variety of special events including designer and curator talks, botanical cocktail crawls, art workshops, and more.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see these creations, where fresh flowers transform into wearable art, bringing a new dimension to traditional floral displays.

Want a preview of these incredible floral fashion creations in person? Watch our video to get a preview of the stunning designs.

