GALLATIN, Tenn — The new courthouse in downtown Gallatin was engulfed in flames earlier tonight, and crews are still on the ground.

The fire started around 8 p.m. Sunday night.

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown says the building was believed to be empty and has not received any reports on injuries.

There's no word on the cause of the fire. This incident is currently under investigation. We'll have more details when we learn more.