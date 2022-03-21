New General Motors electric car, Cadillac LYRIQ, unveiled in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — General Motors unveiled their new fully electric car, the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ, in Spring Hill on Monday. Production of the new electric SUV has officially begun.

Workers and VIPs were there to celebrate manufacturing and the electric future of transportation.

"And to everyone who's been involved in creating this vehicle, I got to ride in it on the way over here. That's a sweet car right there," said Governor Bill Lee.

"'Car' is not the right word for it. It's something different than a car. But you should be very proud — we are very proud in our state — and we are very grateful for those who have made this happen so that Tennessee can not only be a leader in this industry, but but that we can lead in this nation," Lee said.

GM's president said the LYRIQ tested higher for design than any new vehicle they've ever tested in General Motors history.

Workers in Spring Hill worked hard to launch the LYRIQ nine months earlier than expected.