New giant music studio space planned for Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music City Studios announced Wednesday it would create a new one-of-a-kind campus on 47 acres in Hendersonville.

The studio will feature a "creative campus" dedicated to content, production, film, live touring, broadcast, virtual production and technical and business support for Metaverse-based businesses.

The anchor tenant and partner in Music City Studios is Monolith Studios. Monolith Studios is a full-service virtual production and content creation studio, specializing in proprietary LED volume architecture and content-to-display systems and services. Monolith Studios offers a turn-key solution for virtual production stage architecture, design, buildout and LED stage control services for film, television, brand advertising, and live events. This will be Monolith’s first Tennessee office.

“Monolith is expanding its footprint around the world and Tennessee is a critical creative hub for our business," Monolith CEO Josh Furlow said. "For a city and region that has been built on the entertainment industry, we look forward to creating the 21st century digital campus to help support live entertainment merging with the digital future.”

As of now, the campus will offer 200,000 square feet of sound stage space and 500,000 square feet of space dedicated to tenants servicing the film, live music, broadcast, Metaverse, and media production businesses. So far, the planned facilities are more than 60% preleased and development is fully funded. The campus will help foster the growth of Nashville's present and future creative communities. Capital investment for the development is currently set at more than $100,000,000, organizers said.

“Hendersonville has been the home of Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Taylor Swift and dozens of other globally known musicians," Mayor Jamie Clary said. "The Oak Ridge Boys and Ricky Skaggs are current residents. Music City Studios and Monolith Studios could not select a more appropriate location. Hendersonville is a growing community of professionals who bleed creativity. The entertainment infrastructure needed for a film and music facility is already in and near Hendersonville. Music City Studios and their tenants will do well here."

Music City Studios plans to break ground by the end of the year and will make tenant announcements through the first quarter of next year.