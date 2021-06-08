New girls flag football league launching in Williamson County high schools next spring

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Titans announced a new program for Williamson County students - an interscholastic girls flag football league, which is a first for the state of Tennessee.

Starting in the spring of 2022, the Titans will partner with all the public high schools in Williamson County to put on a six-week, eight-game season with a championship game to be played at Nissan Stadium.

“We are excited about partnering with the Tennessee Titans and offering another athletic option for the young women in Williamson County Schools,” said Darrin Joines, district athletic director for Williamson County Schools. “Girls Flag Football is a growing sport across the country, with many states already sanctioning the sport through their high school athletic associations. Piloting the program in WCS will allow TSSAA to gauge interest in the sport. We are honored to serve as the pilot district for Tennessee and look forward to making Girls Flag Football a part of our high school athletic programs during the 2021-22 school year.”

This league will serve as a pilot program for TSSAA, bringing the potential for the sport to expand to other counties.