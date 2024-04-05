New grant allows Habitat for Humanity to build almost 60 new homes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville is able to build almost 60 homes thanks to a grant from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development agency.

The grant comes at a crucial time. Habitat said the cost to build a home in Nashville has more than doubled since 2010.

Habitat is building 58 single family homes in North Nashville.

The HUD's Self Help Homeownership Opportunity Program is awarding $13.5 million dollars in grants across the country.

In Nashville, that grant is helping Habitat pay for up to $25,000 per home.

Each new house already has a homeowner eager to move in and start their new lives. They are also helping to build their own home too, so it is extra special for them.

The HUD said it is hard for people to find modest single-family homes in the city for first-time home buyers. However, this grant and Habitat are working to make that dream of being a home-owner a reality for a lot of people.

"These affordable home ownership homes are going to be life changing," said Marion Mollegen McFadden, the HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Planning and Development. "They are true game changers for people who can have the stability of home. Who can stop worrying about fluctuations in rent, and focus on getting to work, getting their kids to school, and living their lives without having to worry about moving over and over."

She said the homes are energy efficient too, so families will be saving money in more ways than one.