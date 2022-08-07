New greenway segment officially open in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A newly redesigned and expanded segment of the Gulch Greenway at the Asurion corporate hub downtown officially opened Thursday, to an attending crowd of more than 100 people, including Mayor John Cooper.

Alan Poizner/Alan Poizner

The new segment begins with a renovated trailhead under the Church Street Bridge and connects to a planned Broadway Bridge trailhead and 11th Avenue.

The 12-foot-wide trail extension includes lighting, canopy trees, a drinking fountain, a bike fix-it station, a new vertical connection to the overhead Church Street Bridge and a dedication of a permanent Conservation Greenway Easement.

Metro Parks and Rec

“This greenway will be a fantastic addition to the Gulch community,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Greenways are positively impacting all Nashville neighborhoods. Whether it’s space for running or biking or the outdoor gym locations, the greenways support the physical and mental health of everyone who uses them. Preserving our environment requires intention and thoughtful stewardship, like this one embodies, and it’s an enormous part of how we make Nashville work for everyone.”

Urban greenways located in Nashville's downtown are part of the City Central Greenway — a planned 35-mile loop system encircling Nashville's core and connecting out into surrounding neighborhoods. They include links to other parks, neighborhoods and businesses, meant to benefit the local community as well as tourists.

Metro Parks and Rec

The city's Metro Parks and Recreation Department estimates that currently, there are nearly 100 miles of greenway trails in Nashville's system.

“We are quite fortunate to have greenways in our urban and downtown districts, and this greenway is indicative of our intent to meet the demand for service and provide the best recreational opportunities for everyone,” said Metro Parks Director Monique Horton Odom.

The new segment was financed by Highwoods Properties and designed under the leadership of Hastings Architecture.