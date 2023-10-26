Watch Now
News

Actions

New helicopter video shows chase of John Drake Jr. through Nashville

Night vision helicopter footage from the Metro Nashville Police Department shows John Drake Jr. driving through the city before he crashed his vehicle and died by suicide.
Screen Shot 2023-10-26 at 2.37.29 PM.png
Posted at 2:46 PM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-26 15:46:28-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New helicopter footage released Thursday shows John Drake Jr. wrecking a carjacked vehicle and hopping fences before kicking down a shed door to hide from police.

Watch the helicopter video in the player above.

The Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter used its night vision capabilities to follow Drake as he drove through the city into the Edgehill neighborhood on Tuesday night. Days prior, Drake shot two La Vergne police officers outside of a Dollar General. Both officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering, La Vergne police said. The LVPD officers didn't have body worn cameras.

Footage from the helicopter shows Drake driving through the city before he opens his driver's side and then wrecks his vehicle into a parked one on the street. He then starts running through the Edgehill neighborhood, hopping fences and trying to kick down doors before doing so with a shed door and staying there.

During police pursuit of Drake, he died by suicide, according to police.

NewsChannel 5 has requested body worn camera footage and dash camera video in the Drake case.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens