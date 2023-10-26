New helicopter video shows chase of John Drake Jr. through Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New helicopter footage released Thursday shows John Drake Jr. wrecking a carjacked vehicle and hopping fences before kicking down a shed door to hide from police.

The Metro Nashville Police Department helicopter used its night vision capabilities to follow Drake as he drove through the city into the Edgehill neighborhood on Tuesday night. Days prior, Drake shot two La Vergne police officers outside of a Dollar General. Both officers have been released from the hospital and are recovering, La Vergne police said. The LVPD officers didn't have body worn cameras.

Footage from the helicopter shows Drake driving through the city before he opens his driver's side and then wrecks his vehicle into a parked one on the street. He then starts running through the Edgehill neighborhood, hopping fences and trying to kick down doors before doing so with a shed door and staying there.

During police pursuit of Drake, he died by suicide, according to police.

NewsChannel 5 has requested body worn camera footage and dash camera video in the Drake case.