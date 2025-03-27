New hire at Tennessee State Parks aims to improve access for people with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's that time of year when many people want to spend a little more time outside.

That could mean heading out to your deck or maybe a trip to a state park like Radnor Lake.

However, for folks with disabilities hitting that trail isn't always easy.

Tennessee State Parks recently hired a new state employee to help more people enjoy the great outdoors.

"I grew up in the outdoors. I spent lots of time on the Duck River, Caney Fork River, Stones River, any river in middle Tennessee," said Ryan Jolley, accessibility coordinator for Tennessee State Parks.

He'll spend time traveling from park to park working to make it easier for people with disabilities to use them.

"Really it's equipping all of our state parks staff to embody that accessibility is a part of everyone's job too," Jolley said.

Some of his work will expand on the efforts the park system has in place now.

Bringing in more all-terrain wheelchairs, wheelchair-friendly trails, and expanding access to water activities like kayaking are some of the items on his to-do list.

There's even been additions to restrooms to help accommodate family members who may need help.

"Currently we have nine adult-sized changing tables across the state, with plans to ramp that up to over a dozen over the next year," Jolley said.

As for enjoying a state park with a disability, Jolley's got experience with that too.

"I have no central vision, and my peripheral vision is 20/400," Jolley said.

He's legally blind.

"At the age of 10, I was diagnosed with a rare form of macular degeneration known as Stargardt Disease," Jolley said.

Though he may not see nature the same, his lack of vision may have heightened the other aspects of the great outdoors.

"I hear birds off in the distance...I can hear the sounds of people hiking and sometimes laughing," Jolley said.

It also gives him a unique perspective that may help inform how to do the job.

State parks leaders recommend looking up the park you plan to visit online ahead of time to find out about resources available at that location.

