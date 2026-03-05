New historic marker honors site of longtime home of James K. Polk, 11th US president

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — A piece of history is being remembered that has major ties to both Tennessee and U.S. history.

Do you ever see a historical marker waiting to be uncovered and wonder what story it's going to tell? A marker covered in fabric on Wednesday was a story even locals might not know.

Let's start here.

Many do know this part; Columbia was the longtime home of James K. Polk, 9th governor for the state of Tennessee and 11th president of the United States.

The house you probably know is The James K. Polk Home and Museum in Columbia. It belonged to Polk's parents, and he also lived there for a while.

In 1824, Polk married Sarah Childress. The newly-married couple moved just up the street to a house where the historical marker stands now.

"They rented the home when they were first married and then decided it was going to be their forever home," said Tom Price, director of Maury County Archives.

Price explained this site is where the Polks lived for twenty years. In that span of time, Polk was elected to Congress, elected as governor, and found out he'd been elected president.

Today, that house is the parking lot of Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home at 320 W 7th St. After the house fell into disrepair, it was demolished in 1961.

My immediate question to Price was if there was a big push back in Columbia to losing the house.

"I don't think you see a big uptick in the idea of historic preservation until a few years after that," he said. "A lot of that comes in the American Bicentennial."

Something of the house does remain.

"Kinda have the steps to nowhere," said Price, gesturing to a row of steps going up from the sidewalk into the parking lot.

Other than that, you'd have to be in Columbia for a little while to remember the house was ever there. In an under told story, city manager Tony Massey saw a potential.

"Not every community can claim to be the home of an American president," he said. "Fortunately, Columbia is one of them."

Massey was key in starting a city historic marker program. This new marker is a special one. It says The Polk Residence, Where A Presidency Began.

"It was an overnight rider from the post office in Nashville who came down here at dawn and woke Polk up to let him know he was president of the United States, which is a pretty neat story," Massey said.

The day of the marker's arrival carries a historical significance itself.

"We're actually doing this on the anniversary of his inauguration; March 4, 1845," Massey said.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.