New initiative aims to address food shortfalls for 80,000+ Nashville residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 12% of people and one in five children who live in Nashville lack reliable access to food according to Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell. That means over 80,000 people do not know where their next meal will come from, or if they will eat at all.

“The persistent inability of some Nashvillians to access basic necessities such as food are symptoms of a broken system,” said C.J. Sentell, CEO of The Nashville Food Project.

Tuesday, plans were announced by local organizations and metro government to address the issue through an initiative called FeedBack Nashville.

Over the next two years, a citywide study will promote education and understanding to find solutions to systemic issues like access to food, land, food waste and hunger.

The initiative is put together by a group of community organizations like the Nashville Food Project, the Nashville Community Garden Coalition, Tennessee Local Food and others.

A committee of 16 community members with diverse experiences and perspectives will steer this project to find the root causes of why people are currently left hungry, why there's so much food waste in the city, how this is challenging small-scale farmers and how to stop it from harming our ecosystems.

“Many of our city’s efforts to solve food-related challenges have suffered due to a lack of coordination and comprehensive vision. FeedBack Nashville will create a foundation to bring these organizations together to solve the challenges in our food system and create long-term system change, ultimately leading to a better food future for our community,” said Sentell.

Through community events like potlucks and community conversations, FeedBack Nashville will bring residents together to create a shared vision for a more sustainable food system for the city.

“For FeedBack Nashville to be successful, we will need feedback from every corner of our community as we work together to create a better food future for our city. Together we can and will find solutions,” said Vickie Harris, Steering Committee member and CEO of Community Connexor.

Community events and volunteer opportunities will start in January 2024. They say something must be done to address the needs of thousands of people in Nashville.

“Nashville can’t be prosperous if its residents are hungry, nor can Nashville be a world-class city without a world-class food system. We have the expertise and resources to better serve our neighbors and I look forward to supporting the important work FeedBack Nashville is undertaking,” said O’Connell.

The initiative received its first round of funding from Metro Nashville’s COVID-19 Financial Oversight Committee and the HCA Healthcare Foundation. The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee serves as the fiscal sponsor for the initiative.