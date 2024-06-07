New initiative aims to keep you safe on Broadway during CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's also a new initiative working to protect you when you're on Broadway as thousands of country music fans celebrate the CMA Fest.

Red Frogs is a global support program for people aged 13 to 30 and they're introducing their presence for the first time for CMA Fest to significantly reduce the rates of sexual assault, injuries from intoxication, unsafe hazing practices, and drug use.

Members of the organization say they've been watching the downtown core all weekend looking for those in distress, in need of a ride, and in need of resources or medical care.

The group says it wanted to be here in Nashville to add to safety after they heard about what happened with Riley Strain, the college student who was found on video seemingly intoxicated and later found in the Cumberland River.

This effort adds to the already large police presence downtown as more than 300 officers were assigned to work the festival.

More than 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance every night of CMA Fest and groups like Red Frog say they want to make sure everyone is safe. They've supported over a million festivals since their inception in 2006.