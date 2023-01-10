Watch Now
New innovation center will honor Darrell Freeman on Fisk University campus

Darrell Freeman innovation center to open at Fisk University.
Posted at 8:15 PM, Jan 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-09 21:18:56-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new center for innovation was announced Monday at Fisk University.

The innovation center — in honor of Darrell Freeman — will go on campus.

"It can be seen, that simply providing water and sun to the next generation of Darrell Freemans can and will inspire, empower, and enhance the lives within and beyond the community," his daughter Ebony Freeman said.

The new space will host learning opportunities like tech boot camps and other classes, as well as mentoring, workshops, and other events.

