New Jersey AMBER Alert child located in Tennessee

MONTEREY, Tenn. — A child kidnapped from New Jersey has now been located in Tennessee.

The New Jersey Union County prosecutor's office announced Saturday morning the child, Sebastian Rios, 2, was found safely in Monterey. The suspect and father -- Tyler Rios of Highland Park -- allegedly took the child and his mother, Yasmine Uyar. Authorities have yet to find Uyar.

Officials said an investigation led to Rios being identified as a suspect in the case after Sebastian Rios did not show up for daycare Friday, and Uyar did not arrive for scheduled work shifts. A welfare check was conducted on Uyar’s home by members of the Rahway Police Department Friday morning, but no one was found inside.

New Jersey State Police The whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar, who was also allegedly abducted, are still unknown.

Shortly thereafter, New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert that was sent to privately owned cell phones, broadcast on electronic billboards along highways in New Jersey and beyond, and widely shared via social media.

Officials said Rios remains in custody in Tennessee pending extradition back to New Jersey and the filing of criminal charges in Union County Superior Court.

“While we are relieved that Sebastian Rios has been found safe and that Tyler Rios is in custody, we are still urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of Yasmine Uyar to come forward and tell us what they know, even anonymously,” acting Union County Prosecutor Lyndsay V.Ruotolo said.

Anyone with information about this matter is still urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Lt. Johnny Ho at 908-403-8271 or Detective Richard Acosta at 908-347-0404.