New law merges state disability and aging commission to better serve aged and disabled groups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new law aims to help the disabled or aging population get better access to assistance by merging the Tennessee’s Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and Commission on Aging and Disability to create a new department for service.

It's called the Tennessee Disability and Aging Act. The law helps to remove some of the hurdles that people who may fit in more than one category have to go over in order to get efficient service from the state.

The new department is called the Department of Disability and Aging.

Governor Lee Governor Lee says adults 65 and older are the fastest-growing demographic in Tennessee, and he noticed that it could be challenging for someone who is aging and disabled to have to work through multiple channels to get the help they need.

"We are one of the states that is one of the moved-to states in America, especially people my age and over! We have, by 2030, a quarter of our population will be over 60 years old. We understand that having a focus on our aging population is important, but it's becoming more important for us every year."

People who are a part of the former departments will be notified of the change so they know where to go and who to contact.

The new department will be led by Brad Turner, who was the commissioner of the now former department of intellectual and developmental disabilities.