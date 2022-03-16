New locations for 'Raising Cane's' chicken joint opening this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fast food joint "Raising Cane's" will be opening new locations across the nation this year, three of which will be in Tennessee.

A Cookeville site is slated to open in May, but two Nashville spots are opening in December.

The Nashville "Cane's" joints will be located at 36 White Bridge Pike and at 212 Broadway. The Broadway address will be a flagship location for the fast food restaurant.

Raising Cane's

Fans of the food - or as the restaurant calls them, "Caniacs" - can keep an eye out for even more expansions popping up in Nashville in the years to come.