New 'Love Your Mind' campaign seeks to address mental health in people of color and offer resources

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Struggling with mental health is something that can happen to anyone. Taking care of yourself is something no one should be ashamed of.

That's the message the Ad Council and the Huntsman Mental Health Institute in Utah wants to spread with their 'Love your Mind' campaign.

“There’s a mental health crisis in our country that has been laid bare by the challenges of the last several years: the COVID pandemic, economic uncertainty, and the ongoing movement for racial justice,” said Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of the Ad Council. “With the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign, we are offering people inspiration and actionable steps they can take to make their mental health a priority and experience how that benefits every area of their lives.”

The PSA is putting a focus on men of color. The ad encourages Black and Hispanic men to get help instead of thinking they're taking on the world alone. The message of “Love, Your Mind” inspires individuals to nurture their relationship with their minds the same way they care for their closest personal relationships.

"People of color in our country frequently experience racial battle fatigue: a systemic racism-related repetitive stress injury that is strongly correlated with mental health challenges,” said Dr. William A. Smith, chief administrative officer for justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion at Huntsman Mental Health Institute. “We’re proud to launch the ‘Love, Your Mind’ campaign with an initial focus on reaching Black and Latino men, acknowledging their experiences, and offering them the mental health tips and resources to help them thrive in life.”

Research from the group revealed 70 million people are struggling with their mental health and are struggling in silence. They want people to be able to address the issue to heal. They say they have tools to help take that first step towards better health with easy to answer questions about lead to mental health information and resources here.