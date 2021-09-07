New manufacturing facility expected to bring 1,400 jobs to Wilson County

LEBANON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Thermo Fisher Scientific officials announced that a new manufacturing facility is coming to Wilson County.

The Waltham, Mass.-based life sciences company, Thermo Fisher Scientific's, new facility will bring 1,400 new jobs to the area.

“We have created a business-friendly environment in Tennessee where companies can succeed, and I appreciate Thermo Fisher Scientific for choosing Lebanon to create 1,400 new jobs," said Gov. Lee. "This project will have a long-term positive impact on Tennesseans in Wilson County.”

To date, Thermo Fisher has committed more than $100 million to build a new single-use technology assembly facility, according to a press release from the governor's office.

The facility will produce bioprocess containers and fluid transfer assemblies that are used globally by biopharma companies to develop and produce therapeutics and vaccines.

“Thermo Fisher’s Nashville site will play a critical role in the company’s effort to support the global pharmaceutical industry’s work in developing life-saving biologics and vaccines to address many diseases," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We look forward to being part of the community and enabling the local talent to build meaningful careers through the high-quality jobs that will be created at the site.”

The project will create about 400 jobs in the near term, ultimately growing to more than 1,400 new jobs in Lebanon over the next several years. The roles will focus on manufacturing, assembling and packaging bioprocess containers in a cleanroom environment with additional roles in engineering, procurement, quality, warehousing and site leadership.

Thermo Fisher is the world leader in serving science with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. The company serves global customers in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, as well as in hospitals and clinical diagnostic labs, universities, research institutions and government agencies.

The project is the latest in a string of life sciences-related companies to locate or expand in Tennessee. Since 2019, health care, life sciences and medical device companies have invested nearly $430 million in the state.