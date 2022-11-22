New mat slide coming to Nashville Shores: Longest of its kind in the world

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Shores has announced a new multi-million dollar mat slide will be joining the park in 2023.

The ride will be called Riptide Racer, and the park claims it will be the longest slide of its type in the world.

Riptide Racer will stand 50 feet high and extend longer than a football field, with four lanes for guests to slide down headfirst.

The side-by-side racing route will include hairpin curves and steep drops with low separator walls so riders can see and hear one another throughout the race to the finish line.

“Besides being the longest 4-lane RallyRACER ever constructed in the world, Riptide Racer will also feature the largest drop of any 4-lane RallyRACER," said General Manager of Nashville Shores Joe Eckman. "It will provide an exciting and memorable group experience for our guests.”

The ride comes during the celebration of Nashville Shores' 25th anniversary in the summer of 2023. It will replace the Music City Racer.