New Mental Health Court launched in Montgomery County

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was something Judge Katy Olita saw in her courtroom — those with criminal charges suffering from mental health issues.

"And I knew that the way we were always doing things, the regular way of doing things was not working for them," she said.

But during a conference in 2021, she learned about something that could work: a mental health court.

"At that time there were about eight in the state, none of which served our area, and I just wondered why couldn't we do that here?" she said.

So she rolled up her sleeves and got to work.

Now, two years later the county commission just approved a $180,600 grant from the Tennessee Mental Health Court Program for Montgomery County's new Mental Health Court. It's in addition to a $232,000 grant the court had received.

The program is voluntary and only for those who meet certain qualifications. "You must be a resident of Montgomery County and have a criminal charge in our courts," Olita said. "You also must have what is defined under the law as a severe and persistent mental illness."

Some offenses are excluded from the program including all Class A felonies like aggravated rape.

Sharita Brown is the court's coordinator.

"We are addressing needs, trauma in the past, substance abuse disorders, family trauma," she said.

With the help of organizations like the Mental Health Cooperative and Centerstone participants will receive specially tailored services including group therapy and medication management.

"If you have services wrapped around you, if you have somebody coaching you and cheering you on if you have somebody holding you accountable, and you have somebody that can tell you where to go for your specific need - that makes a difference," said Brown.

It's something District Attorney Robert Nash hopes will change lives.

"We hope those that are identified and qualify for the program that they go through the program, and it benefits them," he said.

The new court will begin taking applications on Sept. 7.