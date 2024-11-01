New mentorship program supports local college students

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — As incoming college students navigate the challenges of independence, a new mentorship initiative aims to ease their transition into adulthood.

Launched in September 2024 by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee (BBBSMT), the College Advancement Program (CAP) is designed to support first- and second-year students facing the hurdles of moving away from home and establishing new social connections.

For students like freshman Jamiyah Richey, the move to college brings both excitement and anxiety.

"I'm hoping to have somebody that will be there for me when I need it, someone to look up to," she said.

CAP matches students with mentors based on shared interests, life experiences, and professional aspirations.

Participants engage in weekly virtual check-ins and in-person meetings, as well as small group mentoring sessions throughout the semester. The program has already seen participation from 25 Tennessee State University (TSU) students and seven mentors in its first session.

In addition to one-on-one mentorship, students can attend EmpowerU programs, which feature micro-mentoring sessions open to all students at participating CAP schools.

These gatherings include shared meals, guest speakers, and small group discussions, fostering community and connection beyond the CAP mentee-mentor relationships.

"It's a huge transition from technically being an adult but still being an adult with training wheels. The mentoring program helps students get those first two years under their belt with someone to talk to," said Neysa Taylor, a TSU alumna and mentor.

Richey, who is pursuing a degree in agricultural sciences with aspirations of becoming a veterinarian, said she's grateful for the program.

"If you don't have a huge support system, you'll have someone other than your family or school faculty to lean on," she said.

Currently focused on TSU students, BBBSMT plans to expand the program to other colleges and universities in the near future.

The organization’s 2023-2024 report revealed they served 796 youth and made 175 new matches across Middle Tennessee this year. Notably, 97% of participants, referred to as "Littles," maintained or improved their emotional regulation with the support of caring mentors.

