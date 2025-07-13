New Metro Social Services program helps residents find and keep jobs

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Social Services has launched a new program designed to help Davidson County residents not only find employment but maintain it long-term.

The MSS Workforce Readiness program, which began in June, addresses a critical need identified in the community needs evaluation: the high cost of low wages.

About 23% of Metro Social Services clients are unemployed and struggle with food insecurity, housing challenges, and mental health issues stemming from financial strain.

The comprehensive program offers resume creation and improvement, interview preparation, professional styling tips, and even help getting business attire. Beyond job placement, the program provides at least three months of follow-up support to ensure participants have what they need to succeed.

"Because ultimately, the goal is not just to get employment, it is to keep employment so that you can have a safe and stable home, you can provide for you and your family, you can eat, you can have a roof over your head, and you can breathe easy," Harriet Wallace, Metro Social Services Strategic Communications Manager, said.

The program takes a holistic approach to breaking down barriers that can make people feel helpless and overwhelmed. It aims to show participants that they can not only get a job and keep it, but they will have support throughout the process.

"Not only will it impact the person who is coming to us and that we're helping, but overall, this will help improve the health and stability of the greater Nashville community, because when each person succeeds, the entire county and city can succeed," Wallace said.

Metro Social Services is collaborating with other workforce readiness providers to offer additional support.

The program is open to all Davidson County residents in need, regardless of education level, age, disability status, or criminal background.

Interested residents can access the program by calling 615-862-6132, visiting the office at 3055 Lebanon Pike, or through the Metro Social Services website.

Looking for employment assistance or know someone who needs help finding a stable job?

