New mixed-use waterfront destination planned for Nashville on Cumberland River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Plans are in place to turn a popular boating landmark just west of downtown Nashville into a mixed-use waterfront destination! It's the Rock Harbor Development and owners of the revitalized Rock Harbor Marina released photos of what the finished product will look like.

The new owners say this development is to give people in the area a new place to take your family and give you a new place to bike, walk or do something fun. They say they want to bring new life to the Cumberland River as a distinct space for the community to gather, boat, eat and eventually live.

They made it clear it will remain the home to Nashville’s Blue Moon Waterfront Grille which has a rich history. With nearly 29 acres of boating facilities located at 525 Basswood Ave., Rock Harbor is Nashville’s only full-service marine facility.

Within the next year plans are in pace for them to work on an expansion to what the marine service offers like boat, kayak and jet ski rentals, commercial spaces, restaurants, stores and more.

They say these amenities will enable more people in Nashville to enjoy the Cumberland River and gain a better understanding of what it has to offer.

Prescott Group will go before the Metro Planning Commission on Jan. 11 to seek approval for a specific plan rezoning, according to a submitted document.

The owner added a website to keep people updated on what's happening with the development like updates on construction and leasing opportunities.

They say they want to hear from you. They want your feedback on what you to see included in the development. Click hereto see the latest updates and offer your input.