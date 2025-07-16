New mural honoring civil rights leader Z. Alexander Looby to be dedicated at North Nashville community center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new mural celebrating the legacy of civil rights leader Z. Alexander Looby will be dedicated at the community center bearing his name in North Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.

The permanent installation, titled "They Fought with Words: Leaders, Lawyers and Educators," adorns the west wall of the Looby Community Center at 2301 Rosa L Parks Blvd.

City leaders and community members will gather for the dedication ceremony on Wednesday, with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. and the program beginning at 1 p.m. in the Looby Theater.

Metro Arts commissioned Nashville's Creative Girls Rock, a local nonprofit organization, to create the mural. Lead artist Elisheba Israel Mrozik spearheaded the project under the guidance of Charmin Bates, founder and CEO of Creative Girls Rock.

The artwork draws inspiration from Looby's life and accomplishments as a Civil Rights advocate in Nashville.

Creative Girls Rock serves communities through creative arts, mental health and wellness, women's empowerment, and youth development programs.

Want to see this powerful new mural in person? Visit the Looby Community Center and witness how art preserves Nashville's civil rights history. Have more information about the mural or other public art initiatives in Nashville? Email me at Eric.Pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by Eric Pointer and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Eric Pointer and our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.