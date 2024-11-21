New Nashville pharmacy focused on filling community needs

NASHVILLE, TN (WTVF) — A new pharmacy is looking to make a difference with new resources to make getting medicine easier.

The Nashville Healthcare Pharmacy recently opened its doors in an existing primary care clinic in north Nashville. It's part of the Nashville General Hospital system.

Pharmacy manager Jeff Hardwick says they want to provide personalized care to help with things like navigating insurance and just making sure people get what they need even amidst different shortages we've seen.

The location is meant to be a one-stop shop for people who go to the doctor or other specialty services there, but also available for anyone in the community.

There have been supply chain shortages for medications since COVID, and things like hurricanes and other disasters also impact medication supplies. But Hardwick says they are getting over that hump with a lot of manufacturers and wholesalers to choose from.

"When it comes to medication shortages, there may be instances today where you might not be able to get that medication but that doesn't mean that you're going to go home empty-handed," said Hardwick.

"We're going to work with your provider, work with the resources we have to come up with a suitable alternative, and make sure you're taken care of. Just because your medication is not on the market for whatever reason is not a reason to go without."

He also says the healthcare industry has seen a lot of burnout since COVID, so there have been pharmacist and pharmacist tech shortages, but the leadership at Nashville General has prioritized investing time and money into staffing.

"Investing that time and money into the community, communities have a chance to prosper. If you take care of health first, the rest of the things in our lives can fall into place," said Hardwick.

The new pharmacy is also trying to make it easier for people to prioritize their health and get the medication they need.

They do that with the help of different programs like the ones that reduce the cost for certain employees across the city.

One of them is the Metro Health Incentive Program created in 2009, which lets those enrolled in Metro medical benefits get medical services at Nashville General Hospital without any copays or deductibles.

Nashville Electric Service later adopted a similar program in 2013 and just this past summer, the state of Tennessee started a program for state employees.

Hardwick says some big chain pharmacies may not accept those employees' insurance, but these programs allow them to get what they need at the Nashville Healthcare Pharmacy without a big price tag.

"When you go to the store and everything costs more and everybody's trying to get by, you don't want to be sacrificing your health for the reason you have to allocate those dollars to whatever else in your life. So, to know you're not going to be crippled with some co-pays, should let you move your health back into a top priority."

The pharmacy also has other programs in place to help people get their medication if they can't afford it. You can find that information here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at eric.pointer@newschannel5.com.