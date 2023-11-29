New NERC report says Tennessee is not prepared for severe winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We're just days away from the official winter season and a new reportfrom the North American Electric Reliability Corporation says Tennessee is not prepared for severe winter weather if it comes.

The corporation released their Winter Assessment for 2023 and states TN is in what they're calling the elevated risk for generator and electrical outages if a winter storm strong enough hits the area.

This could make cold situations even worse for families who don't have backup generators to supply heat. This could be dangerous for children and the elderly.

You may remember Winter Storm Elliot right around Christmas time last year. It was called a "once in a generation storm" that brought record cold temperatures to Tennessee and caused energy emergencies in the area.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation says since that storm, resources have not changed much to better prepare and help people.

This corporation says when electricity supplies become constrained, bulk power system operators can face an increase in demand because electric heating systems consume more power in cold temperatures.

NERC recommends the state put together a plan to prevent any energy crises. The Tennessee Valley Authority told our sister station in Knoxville they've done that.

They say they have taken steps to not only improve communication and coordination since Winter Storm Elliot, but also invested $8 million in extreme cold upgrades.