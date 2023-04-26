New NFL stadium deal is 'a win' for TSU football, the Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The new stadium is good news for Tennessee State University, its officials said.

Right now the university pays thousands of dollars per game to play a football game at Nissan Stadium. Under the new deal, they'll pay nothing. This comes after the Tennessee Titans and Tennessee State University have been in partnership for years. From 1999 to 2011, TSU played all of its home games at Nissan Stadium.

TSU players even have their own locker room inside the stadium.

"The Titans-TSU relationship is like no other pro-college relationship in the country and is getting better with time," said TSU head coach and Titans alumni Eddie George.

The Tigers returned to its Hale Stadium on campus in 2012 and now play home games at both locations. But it comes at a cost. This is why university president Glenda Glover and George are in favor of the new stadium deal.

"I am so excited about a new stadium, and what it means for TSU student athletes, who will get the opportunity to play there and experience a wonderful time in this new stadium," George said.

Playing on a brand new NFL stadium is a perk, but the university says this will also save them money.

"Right now, we pay $200,000 per game. We would save $200,000 as we play six games," said Glover. "If we choose not to play at the stadium, TSU will get $150,000 per game, which means up to $900,000 per year."

Glover says right now that payment system will no longer exist.

"TSU would have full signage at the new stadium and digital takeover options for TSU games. We’ll continue to keep all revenue related to ticket and parking and concessions."

TSU officials said with this new deal it means a winning season for the Titans and the TSU Tigers.

"Finally and really important the Titans organization has committed to assist TSU as we seek to build our own stadium on campus," Glover said.

TSU and the Titans will soon launch a new partnership that will incorporate scholarships and job shadowing programs.

Tennessee State University football will play four home games at the new stadium.