New Opry Mills policy calls for youth supervision after 3 p.m. on Friday, Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting next month, anyone under the age of 18 will have to be accompanied by an adult at Opry Mills Mall on Friday and Saturday nights.

The mall is launching a "youth supervision program" starting September 10. The new policy says visitors 18 or under must have a parent or adult aged 21 or older with them at all times after 3 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. One adult can accompany up to four minors.

Mall officials said the policy was created as an"enhancement to our existing safety plan and to deter activity that is disruptive to our community."

The program was created in response to community feedback.