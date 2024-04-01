New partnership allows La Vergne families to visit Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center for free

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Families that are members of the La Vergne Public Library are now able to visit the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro for free.
Ginger Levinson, a recent master’s graduate and La Vergne High School graduate, was instrumental in bringing the resources to the La Vergne community.
Levinson believes that every child deserves access to environmental conservation education and this outreach effort was part of her master’s research and action project.
“We’ve never had anything like this before,” says Library Director Donna Bebout. “This gives our patrons the opportunity to visit these places to go, explore, and learn. We are so thankful to Ginger and her initiative to help support not only our library but our La Vergne community.”
Families interested in using these resources at the Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center and Discovery Center in Murfreesboro are encouraged to check out the passes beginning April 1.
The passes can only be checked out for a week at a time, are valid for two adults and up to four children, and must be returned to the library similar to a checked out book. Parents must be members of the La Vergne Public Library to check out the passes.
Membership cards are free.
