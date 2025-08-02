New payment technology adds more options to pay WeGo bus fares

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WeGo Public Transit has introduced a new payment system that allows Nashville bus riders to use contactless payments, addressing a key barrier to public transportation use.

Previously, riders needed either exact cash, paper tickets or the WeGo app to use the bus system. Now, they can simply tap a credit card, debit card, or mobile device to pay their fare.

"It's sometimes about doing the small things that wind up being the most important," said Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.

The new system aims to make public transportation more accessible by eliminating payment complications.

"No more diving for change like it's 1990, no more worrying if you've downloaded the right app," said Nashville MTA Board Member Jessica Dauphin.

WeGo CEO Steve Bland emphasized the convenience of the new system.

"Essentially, if you have this in your pocket, you have bus fare," Bland said.

The cost to ride remains unchanged at $2 for two hours of rides. However, the new technology includes automatic fare capping, which means riders using the same card for multiple trips will never pay more than necessary.

"The cost does not change. In fact, as long as you use the same card for multiple trips, your fare will actually be capped," Bland said.

Daily fares are capped at $4 when riders tap the same card throughout the day.

"You could ride all day long for as much as $4 as long as you just keep using the same card," Bland said.

The monthly cap of $65 also applies automatically, just as it does with WeGo's Quick Ticket App. While certain discounts are still only available through the app, the new technology ensures riders get the lowest possible fares when using their card or phone.

WeGo officials emphasized that traditional payment methods will remain available.

"We do know that there are folks that don't have access to bank accounts, so this does not replace Quick Ticket, it does not replace us taking cash," Bland said.

The transit agency hopes these payment improvements will encourage more Nashville residents to choose public transportation as a way to get around the city.

