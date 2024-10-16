New picture book by Ryan Seacrest and his sister Meredith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the Dad to a 6 and 3 year old, one of our favorite things to do together is read. Despite all of the technology at their fingertips, it's so fun to see their imaginations grow!

That's what a brand new picture book, written by Ryan Seacrest and his sister, Meredith Seacrest Leach, aims to encourage: Make Believe!

I had the chance to catch up with my friend Meredith, at Seacrest Studios at Vandy Children's Hospital here in Nashville about "The Make-Believers."

We got to read the book, and talk about what inspired it...which was Ryan and Meredith's youth...pretending, playing host, and letting their imaginations take hold.

Meredith and I mentioned how despite the urge to fill kids rooms with toys and activities...she's found with her daughter Flora, it's times at her Grandparents house, with not many toys present... that the make-believing truly takes hold.

"I think it's a good reminder, because you do as a parent sometimes, obviously give them things that they'd love to have, but you realize you know, sometimes less is more, and that's just maybe kind of a reflection in a time that we're trying to just kind of spark that thought again," said Meredith Seacrest Leach, Co-Author of The Make-Believers

You can let your little ones creativity and dreams take flight because "The Make-Believers" is now available at all major retailers.

You can also buy a copy, and meet Meredith Seacrest Leach, this Saturday during Storytime at Paranassus Books in Green Hills. It begins at 10:30 a.m.

