New pilot program launches to address physician shortages in rural Tennessee counties

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — At a young age, Dr. Thomas Atkins knew what he wanted to do.

"I didn't really know what a doctor was at the time, but I knew that I wanted to help the people in my community," he said.

His community was a small town in Cheatham County.

"Growing up, I kind of just saw the health disparities that people in rural communities faced," said Atkins.

As he finished medical school, Dr. Atkins learned of a unique opportunity. Ascension Saint Thomas and the University of Tennessee Health Science Center launched a first of its kind: a program to get more doctors into rural communities.

"Often it is a very challenging place to practice medicine because the depth of knowledge that’s required in so many different areas is extensive," said Dr. Craig Glass, associate program director at The University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Unlike urban physicians, Dr. Glass said those in rural areas may find themselves wearing multiple hats.

"I think some programs exactly like this are a good step in that direction," he said. "I think showing medical students what rural physicians can do and some of the skills they need."

The new pilot program is part of a state-funded effort encouraging young doctors to take up rural practice.

"I think that there may also be a fear of having to know all of that information," said Dr. Atkins. "You know you're the only physician for miles around and that's a lot of weight on you."

Dr. Atkins is excited to be the first physician in this pilot program, but he hopes he won't be the last.

"It's a rapidly growing need and it has been for years," he said. "We need doctors in rural areas and the rural areas are definitely the areas that really need the attention the most, I believe."