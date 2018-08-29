New Policy Sends All Firearms Crimes To Grand Jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville-Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk announced a new policy aiming to curb crimes committed with firearms.

“The proliferation of firearms in the hands of convicted felons is an ever increasing concern throughout Nashville. To that end, and to make Nashville a safer place for everyone, I am announcing new policies regarding firearms crimes effective immediately," said Funk in his announcement.

The District Attorney’s office will not resolve firearms cases in General Sessions court. Instead, it will seek to present all firearms cases to the Davidson County Grand Jury.

Once in Criminal Court, the District Attorney’s office will seek jail time on all firearms related offenses.

Any person prohibited by criminal record, age, or mental health condition from purchasing or possessing a firearm will be prosecuted.

As to any juvenile who is arrested for possessing a firearm, the DA's office will continue to seek juvenile detention for thirty (30) days prior to resolution of the case.