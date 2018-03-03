New Proton Therapy Center Hopes To Help Cancer Patients
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A new proton therapy center set to open in Franklin hopes to give cancer patients another option when it comes to cancer treatment.
Provision CARES is set to open this year on Carother's Parkway.
Proton therapy is an advanced form of radiation therapy that uses a single beam of high-energy protons to treat various forms of cancer.
"What we're doing with protons, deliver treatment dose to tumor target much more accurately, spares healthy tissue and fewer side effects and also long term," said Joe Matteo, Pronova Solutions President.
Protons can treat a variety of cancers including breast, prostate and head and neck and are especially beneficial if the cancer is near a vital organ.
"We are an open center; so not only are we working with Williamson County Medical Center but also any other hospital in the great area. We welcome them and their patients," said Tara Mullaney, Pronova Solutions VP.
Most insurance covers it as well as Medicaid and Medicare. It is another tool for Tennessee doctors to give people the best cancer treatment available.