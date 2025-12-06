New puppy for the holidays? Watch out for these common scams

As families hunt for the perfect holiday gift, some are hoping to welcome a new puppy home. But the Better Business Bureau is warning of a rise in puppy scams during the busy gift-giving season.

The BBB said scammers are increasingly setting up fake websites or social media pages claiming to sell puppies that are ready for immediate adoption or shipping. Victims are often asked to send payment upfront. Once the money is transferred, the seller disappears and the puppy never arrives.

To avoid falling victim, the BBB recommends meeting the seller and the puppy in person whenever possible, or at least through a live video chat. Consumers should avoid paying with untraceable methods such as wire transfers, gift cards, or cryptocurrency, and should research breeders or sellers carefully before sending any money.

The agency also urges caution if a deal seems too good to be true, especially when it involves purebred or in-demand breeds being offered at unusually low prices. Anyone who believes they have been targeted or scammed is encouraged to report the incident to the Better Business Bureau.