Posted at 4:23 AM, Jun 18, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New renderings are out for the proposed plan for the Global Mall's future in Antioch and Metro has filed a request to rezone the property to continue on with the revitalization.

It comes about two years after Metro originally bought the old mall for $45 million. Plans for the mall property include a WeGo station with an express bus to downtown, shopping, restaurants and a performance art center.

There will be a revitalization of space around the mall including tree lined streets from Bell Road, public green spaces and a retailed lined walkable avenue. There's also plans for a gateway with mid-rise and taller commercial and residential buildings in place.

An updated plan for the vision is to transform the area so that it enriches quality of life, expands economic opportunities and celebrates diversity.

This updated proposal will head to the Planning Commission next month.

Planning staff will be doing additional outreach on the proposed Master Plan over the next month:

