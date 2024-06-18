NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New renderings are out for the proposed plan for the Global Mall's future in Antioch and Metro has filed a request to rezone the property to continue on with the revitalization.

It comes about two years after Metro originally bought the old mall for $45 million. Plans for the mall property include a WeGo station with an express bus to downtown, shopping, restaurants and a performance art center.

There will be a revitalization of space around the mall including tree lined streets from Bell Road, public green spaces and a retailed lined walkable avenue. There's also plans for a gateway with mid-rise and taller commercial and residential buildings in place.

An updated plan for the vision is to transform the area so that it enriches quality of life, expands economic opportunities and celebrates diversity.

This updated proposal will head to the Planning Commission next month.

Planning staff will be doing additional outreach on the proposed Master Plan over the next month:



2:30 pm. to 6 p.m. on Friday, June 21 at the Southeast Library there will be drop in office hours to speak with project team, ask questions, and provide feedback. https://www.nashville.gov/.../global-mall-draft-master...

6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26 at the Southeast Community Center there will be a presentation during CM Styles' regular D32 community meeting. https://www.nashville.gov/.../district-32-community-meeting

2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the Southeast Library there will be additional drop in office hours to speak with the project team, ask questions, and provide feedback. https://www.nashville.gov/.../global-mall-draft-master...

4 p.m. on Thursday, July 25 at the Howard Office Building, the master plan will be considered and voted on by the Planning Commission.