New report shows many nurses are experiencing burnout, lack of optimism for the future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Today, Nurses across the country are being celebrated for National Nurses Day, but a new report shows many of them are feeling burned out and not optimistic about 2024.

The study raises a big question in the health profession, who is taking care of those who take care of us?

AMN, the largest health staffing agency in the country, released the report that polled over 800,000 nurses regarding their career plans, job satisfaction and well-being. Over 16,000 responses helped to shape the data.

One third of nurses surveyed said it's extremely likely that they will change jobs in 2024. About 55% say it's very likely or somewhat likely they'll leave their job this year. There are three factors that nurses say contribute to this: the need for better compensation, more nurses per patient, and better hours and schedules.

One nurse stated, "I love being a nurse, but I find it very difficult to stay in the profession. We are understaffed and overworked."

It seems like it's a trend that's not really recovered since the height of the COVID pandemic.

According to the data, some nurses say they don't see things getting better in 2024. About 42% say they believe this year will be the same as last year and 25% say they think it may be worse, which could add to the burnout and possibility of more healthcare workers leaving the profession.

These are alarming numbers that should be considered today as you celebrate a nurse for all the hard work they do for National Nurses Day. Here's the study.