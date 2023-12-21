New Safe Bar initiative aims to protect you at New Year's celebrations in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As you make those New Year's Eve plans in Nashville, one organization wants to keep you safe while you celebrate.

The Sexual Assault Center has created a new initiative to train workers at restaurants and bars on the importance of alcohol's role in sexual assault.

It's called the Safe Bar program, and it’ll be initiated for the first time in Tennessee during the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

They're training security guards, bartenders and other workers to safely identify and intervene in the event of sexual harassment or assault as people drink, party and celebrate the new year.

The Sexual Assault Center says about 50% of all sexual assaults involve the use of alcohol or other date rape drugs by the perpetrator.

As part of the Safe Bar program, the Big Bash will have posters in restrooms and will provide drug detection coasters at places serving beer and other alcoholic beverages.

There is a process that businesses must go through to be certified as a Safe Bar. The Sexual Assault Center says at least 50% of bar staff must go through a 1.5-hour training, which can take place in person or virtually. They can sign up for the program at SafeBarApp.org.

The president of the Sexual Assault Center says they're working to foster an environment where people can have a good time, stay safe, and prioritize the well-being of everyone celebrating the new year.